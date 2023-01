By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil has completed shooting his portions for Dhoomam, his upcoming film with Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar. Billed as a multilingual in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, the film is slated for summer release this year. It is backed by Hombale Films, the production house that backed the KGF films and the recently-released Kannada sensation Kantara. Pawan Kumar is noted for helming acclaimed Kannada films like Lucia and U-Turn.