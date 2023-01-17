Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sharafudheen-Rajisha film titled 'Madhura Manohara Moham'

The duo joins Vijaya Raghavan, Saiju Kurup, Bindu Panicker, Altaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Arsha Baiju and Sunil Sukada in the cast.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

'Madhura Manohara Moham' movie poster

'Madhura Manohara Moham' movie poster

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that veteran costume designer Stephy Zaviour is turning director with a project starring Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Saiju Kurup and Altaf Salim, and penned by Mahesh Gopal and actor Jai Vishnu.

The makers revealed the title -- Madhura Manohara Moham -- through a first-look poster featuring Sharafudheen and Rajisha. The duo joins Vijaya Raghavan, Saiju Kurup, Bindu Panicker, Altaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Arsha Baiju and Sunil Sukada in the cast.

Jai Vishnu had told us earlier the film is a humorous family entertainer set in Pathanamthitta. Madhura Manihara Moham is the second production venture of B3M Creations, the banner behind the upcoming Dhyan Sreenivasan movie Bullet Diaries.

The film has Hridayam-fame Hesham Abdul Wahab as the composer, Chandru Selva Raj as director of photography, and Appu Bhattathiripad and Malavika VN as editors.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhura Manohara Moham Sharafudheen Rajisha Vijayan Saiju Kurup
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp