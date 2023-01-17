Sharafudheen-Rajisha film titled 'Madhura Manohara Moham'

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that veteran costume designer Stephy Zaviour is turning director with a project starring Sharafudheen, Rajisha Vijayan, Saiju Kurup and Altaf Salim, and penned by Mahesh Gopal and actor Jai Vishnu.

The makers revealed the title -- Madhura Manohara Moham -- through a first-look poster featuring Sharafudheen and Rajisha. The duo joins Vijaya Raghavan, Saiju Kurup, Bindu Panicker, Altaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Arsha Baiju and Sunil Sukada in the cast.

Jai Vishnu had told us earlier the film is a humorous family entertainer set in Pathanamthitta. Madhura Manihara Moham is the second production venture of B3M Creations, the banner behind the upcoming Dhyan Sreenivasan movie Bullet Diaries.

The film has Hridayam-fame Hesham Abdul Wahab as the composer, Chandru Selva Raj as director of photography, and Appu Bhattathiripad and Malavika VN as editors.



