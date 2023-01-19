Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 'Malaikottai Valiban' goes on floors

By Express News Service

The hugely hyped Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery film Malaikottai Valiban started rolling on Wednesday in Rajasthan. The makers took to social media to share photos from the customary switch-on ceremony. Mohanlal, Lijo, his associate Tinu Pappachan, producer Shibu Baby John and many others are seen in the pictures.

Malaikottai Valiban is scripted by PS Rafeeque, who has earlier collaborated with Lijo in Nayakan (2010) and Amen (2013). According to trustworthy reports, the upcoming film will have Mohanlal playing a wrestler’s role. Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonalee Kulkarni are the others confirmed in the cast so far.

On the technical front, Lijo has retained his regular collaborators like cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan, editor Deepu Joseph and music director Prashanth Pillai. The film is backed by John & Mary Creative, Amen Movie Monastery, Century Films, and Max Lab.

Meanwhile, Lijo’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam starring Mammootty is set to hit screens on Thursday (January 19). The film had its world premiere recently at the IFFK, where it also won the Rajatha Chakoram—the award for the most popular film voted by the festival delegates.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has Shaji Kailas’ experimental feature Alone gearing up for release on January 26.

