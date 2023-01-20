'Momo in Dubai' trailer out: It is time for one more feel-good Malayalam family drama

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming film, Momo in Dubai, have released its trailer. Directed by debutant Ameen Aslam, the film looks like a feel-good family drama, which revolves around a Muslim family from the Malabar region who move to Dubai for a better living.

Aneesh G Menon plays a father of three and Momo, the titular character, is the youngest of the kids. Anu Sithara plays the mother. Johny Antony also essays a prominent role in it.

Momo In Dubai is co-written by Ashif Kakkodi and Zakariya. It is produced by Zakariya, Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Nahla Al Fahad under the Imagin Cinemas, Cross Border Camera, and Beyond Studios banner.'

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sajith Purushan, music composers Jassie Gift and Gafoor M Khayyam, editor Ratheesh Raj and lyricist BK Harinarayanan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

