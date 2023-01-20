Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Momo in Dubai' trailer out: It is time for one more feel-good Malayalam family drama

Momo In Dubai is co-written by Ashif Kakkodi and Zakariya.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

'Momo in Dubai'.

'Momo in Dubai'.

By Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming film, Momo in Dubai, have released its trailer. Directed by debutant Ameen Aslam, the film looks like a feel-good family drama, which revolves around a Muslim family from the Malabar region who move to Dubai for a better living. 

Aneesh G Menon plays a father of three and Momo, the titular character, is the youngest of the kids. Anu Sithara plays the mother. Johny Antony also essays a prominent role in it.

Momo In Dubai is co-written by Ashif Kakkodi and Zakariya. It is produced by Zakariya, Harris Desom, PB Anish, and Nahla Al Fahad under the Imagin Cinemas, Cross Border Camera, and Beyond Studios banner.'

The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Sajith Purushan, music composers Jassie Gift and Gafoor M Khayyam, editor Ratheesh Raj and lyricist BK Harinarayanan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Momo in Dubai
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp