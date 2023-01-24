First look of Soubin Shahir’s 'Ayalvaashi' out

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about Soubin Shahir playing the lead in debutant director Irshad Parari’s Ayalvaashi. The makers have shared the film’s first look featuring Soubin, Binu Pappu, Nikhila Vimal, Lijomol Jose, Gokulan, Naslen and Kottayam Nazeer.

Irshad Parari, a former associate of Prithviraj in Lucifer, first planned Ayalvaashi with him and Indrajith as the leads. However, the project didn’t materialise due to various reasons.

Billed as a comedy-drama, it is reportedly the story of two neighbours. Soubin and Binu Pappu essay the main roles. Jagadish, Shobi Thilakan, and Thallumaala fame Swathi Das Prabhu are also part of the cast.

Produced by Ashiq Usman and Muhsin Parari, the film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sajith Purushan, music composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Siddique Hyder.

