'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' set to release in Tamil

The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.



Mammootty's latest release Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has opened to a highly positive response from the critics. While the film continues to do decently well at the box office, the makers have decided to release it in Tamil as well. Dream Warrior Pictures will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu on January 26.



Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam tells the story of James, a middle-aged Malayali family man, who slips into an afternoon nap and wakes up as a different person—Sundaram, a Tamilian. Mammootty's performance has been lauded unanimously, with many hailing it as one of his career-best outings.



Set entirely in Tamil Nadu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has the presence of Tamil actors like Ramya Pandian, Namo Narayana and Poo Ram in prominent roles. It is scripted by S Hareesh, who penned Lijo's last two films, Jallikattu and Churuli as well.



Before its theatrical release, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, produced by Mammootty, had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala and won the Rajata Chakoram award through an audience poll.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

