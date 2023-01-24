Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' set to release in Tamil

Dream Warrior Pictures will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu on January 26.

Published: 24th January 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest release Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest release Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Mammootty's latest release Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has opened to a highly positive response from the critics. While the film continues to do decently well at the box office, the makers have decided to release it in Tamil as well. Dream Warrior Pictures will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu on January 26.

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam tells the story of James, a middle-aged Malayali family man, who slips into an afternoon nap and wakes up as a different person—Sundaram, a Tamilian. Mammootty's performance has been lauded unanimously, with many hailing it as one of his career-best outings.

Set entirely in Tamil Nadu, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has the presence of Tamil actors like Ramya Pandian, Namo Narayana and Poo Ram in prominent roles. It is scripted by S Hareesh, who penned Lijo's last two films, Jallikattu and Churuli as well.

Before its theatrical release, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, produced by Mammootty, had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala and won the Rajata Chakoram award through an audience poll.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lijo Jose Pellissery Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Tamil Nadu Malayalam film
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp