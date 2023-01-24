Home Entertainment Malayalam

Syam Pushkaran confirms teaming up with Mohanlal 

Ever since Syam’s revelation, Mohanlal fans on social media have been highly excited.

Published: 24th January 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:57 AM

By Express News Service

For a while now, there have been speculations about the National-award winning scenarist Syam Pushkaran teaming up with Mohanlal. In a recent media interaction, Syam himself confirmed that the project will happen soon and that work for it is already underway. When asked if it will be a mass entertainer, Syam said it has not yet been decided.

Ever since Syam’s revelation, Mohanlal fans on social media have been highly excited. According to them, the superstar, who has been on a lean patch, is now on track for a complete revamp. He is currently shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Valiban. Lucifer sequel Empuraan and Jeethu Joseph’s Ram are some of the biggies among his upcoming projects. 

Mohanlal is also reportedly in talks with filmmakers like Anoop Sathyan, Tinu Pappachan and Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval. Meanwhile, his long-delayed film Alone, directed by Shaji Kailas, is set for release this Thursday. The Vineeth Sreenivasan-Biju Menon starrer Thankam, scripted by Syam Pushkaran, is also hitting screens on the same day. Besides scripting, Syam is also producing it along with his frequent collaborators Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil.
 

