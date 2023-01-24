Tovino Thomas to reunite with Rohit V S for big-budget entertainer

By Express News Service

Director Rohit VS, noted for helming films like Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis, is set to team up with Tovino Thomas for his next. Reportedly, the project is planned as a big-scale entertainer. Recently, Rohit took to social media to share a photo of a page from the script book.

It must be noted that Rohit and Tovino had earlier worked together in Kala. The 2021-released film won appreciation from the critics for its treatment and brilliant performances. More details regarding the actor-director duo’s upcoming film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Tovino has a diverse lineup of films coming up. He is currently working on Ajayante Randam Moshanam, an ambitious big-budget film directed by debutant Jithin Laal. It is an action-adventure featuring the actor in a triple role.

