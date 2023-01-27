Home Entertainment Malayalam

Post-production works of Mammootty-Jyotika's 'Kaathal' underway

Announcing the latest update, the makers shared a picture from the film featuring Jyotika and Mammootty sitting at the dining table. 

Kaathal poster starring Mammootty and Jyotika

Poster image of the upcoming Malayalam drama 'Kaathal' starring Mammootty and Jyotika.

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that the filming of Jeo Baby's Kaathal, starring Mammootty and Jyotika, was wrapped in November. The latest update is that the post-production works are underway. 

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film marks Jyotika's comeback to Malayalam after over a decade. Her last Malayalam release was the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Seetha Kalyanam (2009)

Announcing the latest update, the makers shared a picture from the film featuring Jyotika and Mammootty sitting at the dining table. 

The film is scripted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria. While a leaked location still hinted that Mammootty plays a politician's role, the makers are yet to reveal any other details about the film's plot or genre.

The film also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku and Josi Sijo. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francis Louis, and music director Mathews Pulickal.

It may be noted that all three of them were part of Jeo Baby's critically acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen.

