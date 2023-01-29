Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Christy' is not 'Malena', clarifies Malavika Mohanan

Ever since the project's announcement, there have been talks about it being an adaptation of the Italian classic, Malena.

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, 'Christy' starring Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas.

Poster of the upcoming Malayalam film, 'Christy' starring Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas.

Malavika Mohanan, last seen in Malayalam in the Mammootty-starrer The Great Father (2017), is making her comeback with, directed by debutant Alvin Henry. Also starring Mathew Thomas, it is about a teenage boy falling in love with an older woman.

Ever since the project's announcement, there have been talks about it being an adaptation of the Italian classic, Malena. However, Malavika has dismissed such speculations. Replying to a Twitter user's comment, "Malena aka Malu", the Master actor tweeted, "I love Malena, but this ain't that my friend."

Christy has its story by director Alvin, while its screenplay is penned by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan. The film is set against the scenic backdrop of Poovar, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from Mathew and Malavika, it also stars Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, and Veena Nair. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography and Govind Vasantha is the composer. Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan are producing the film under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas.

Malavika is currently shooting for the Tamil film Thangalaan, starring Vikram in the lead. Directed by Pa Ranjith, it also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pasupathi in key roles.

