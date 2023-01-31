After Shankar Mohan, Mollywood filmmaker Adoor steps down from KR Narayanan institute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has resigned from the post of chairman of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts. His resignation came after the institute director Shankar Mohan left the post ten days ago on January 21.

Adoor tendered his resignation to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the president of the governing council of the institute on Monday. He announced his resignation at a press conference on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, Adoor dismissed all the charges against the former director Shankar Mohan as baseless and declared his solidarity with him.

In his resignation letter to the CM, Adoor has called for a thorough investigation by higher police officers to bring out the sources behind the protests held in the institute. He also cautioned the government that otherwise the investigation would have the opposite effect.

Adoor also criticised the government-appointed committee headed by Malayalam University Vice Chancellor K Jayakumar without naming it. "Through the investigation dramas instead of identifying the culprits they tried to humiliate and despise those people who lived with straightforwardness," the letter said.

Adoor urged to punish those who were responsible whether they are the gatekeeper, employees, non-teachers, teachers or students. The protesting students and a section of employees had accused the former director of casteism.

