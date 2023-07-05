Home Entertainment Malayalam

'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph sets next project with Lyca Productions

Joseph's acclaimed survival drama "2018", which was released in May, is touted as the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Published: 05th July 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jude Anthany Joseph (Photo | Instagram)

Jude Anthany Joseph (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Jude Anthany Joseph of "2018" fame will direct his next film under Lyca Productions, the makers said on Wednesday.

The production banner shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

"We are excited & thrilled about this collaboration with the most happening director #JudeAnthanyJoseph for our upcoming project!" Lyca Productions said in the post.

The currently untitled movie will be produced by A Subaskaran, founder of Lyca Productions.

Joseph's acclaimed survival drama "2018", which was released in May, is touted as the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The film narrated the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

ALSO READ | Ode to Kerala's own superheroes: Survival thriller '2018' is awash with goosebump moments

It starred Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jude Anthany Joseph 2018
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp