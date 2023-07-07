B Unnikrishnan confirms teaming up with Prithviraj for new film
Director B Unnikirshnan has confirmed collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran for a new film next year. It marks the duo’s reunion after teaming up in 2010 for Thriller.
In a recent interview, the director revealed that their upcoming film will be a political thriller based on some real incidents that occurred in the state of Kerala. Unnikrishnan is co-writing it with Sharis Muhammaed, who earlier worked with Prithviraj in Jana Gana Mana.
Unnikrishnan, who last made the Mammootty-starrer Christopher, is also collaborating with Bheeshma Parvam writer Devadath Shaji for another film, details regarding which are yet to be out. Meanwhile, Prithviraj is on a two-month-long break after suffering an injury while shooting for Vilayath Buddha.