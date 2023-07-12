Home Entertainment Malayalam

It’s a wrap for Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 'Iyer Kanda Dubai'

We had earlier reported about MA Nishad directing Iyer Kanda Dubai with Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Durga Krishna in prominent roles.

Published: 12th July 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:56 AM

We had earlier reported about MA Nishad directing Iyer Kanda Dubai with Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Durga Krishna in prominent roles. The film’s shoot got wrapped up recently in Dubai.

Iyer Kanda Dubai has music by Anand Madusoodanan, edits by John Kutty and cinematography by Siddharth Ramaswamy. 

Billed as a fun entertainer, the film is backed by Vignesh Vijayakumar under the banner of Wealth I Productions.

Dhyan’s upcoming list of films include Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna, Jailer, Aap Kaise Ho, Cheena Trophy, Bullet Diaries, ID and Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha.

