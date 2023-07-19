Home Entertainment Malayalam

Raghunath Paleri returns to scripting

Raghunath Paleri, one of Malayalam cinema’s most revered scriptwriters, is set to return to scripting after a long gap. He will be penning director Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film.

Published: 19th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Raghunath Paleri
By Express News Service

Raghunath Paleri, one of Malayalam cinema’s most revered scriptwriters, is set to return to scripting after a long gap. He will be penning director Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film.

The two had earlier collaborated for Thottappan, which marked the veteran writer’s acting debut. Their upcoming film will be produced by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd and Vikramadithyan Cinema Company.

Raghunath Paleri scripted several popular films in the late 80s and 90s, which includes My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Mazhavil Kavadi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami and Vanaprastham.

He last scripted the Jayaram-starrer Madhuchandralekha. Lately, he has also been busy as an actor with notable roles in Lalitham Sundaram and O Baby.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghunath Paleri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp