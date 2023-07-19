Raghunath Paleri returns to scripting

By Express News Service

Raghunath Paleri, one of Malayalam cinema’s most revered scriptwriters, is set to return to scripting after a long gap. He will be penning director Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film.

The two had earlier collaborated for Thottappan, which marked the veteran writer’s acting debut. Their upcoming film will be produced by Saptha Tharang Creations Pvt Ltd and Vikramadithyan Cinema Company.

Raghunath Paleri scripted several popular films in the late 80s and 90s, which includes My Dear Kuttichathan, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, Piravi, Mazhavil Kavadi, Meleparambil Aanveedu, Pingami and Vanaprastham.

He last scripted the Jayaram-starrer Madhuchandralekha. Lately, he has also been busy as an actor with notable roles in Lalitham Sundaram and O Baby.



