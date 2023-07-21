1001 Nunakal to release on Sony LIV

By Express News Service

1001 Nunakal, which was screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala in the Malayalam Cinema Today section, is set for a digital release shortly. Sony LIV has bagged its world digital premiere rights. However, the streamer is yet to announce the release date.

Directed by debutant Thamar KV, the film is a 1001 Nunakal a gripping drama set predominantly in a single location—a sprawling mansion in Dubai. It is about a bunch of middle-aged friends getting together and playing a game where each of them has to reveal a lie that they have hidden from their partners. What initially starts as a fun game soon flares up as disturbing secrets pop up.

The film stars Vishnu Agasthya, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Remya Suresh, Rashmi K Nair, Sudeep Koshy, Sajin Ali Pulakkal, Sudheesh Scaria and Zhinz Shan in key roles. Jithin Stanislaus handled the camera and the music is by Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira.

1001 Nunakal has filmmaker Salim Ahmed, Sudheesh TP and Hashiq Thayyikandi as its producers.

