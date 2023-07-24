From 'Aedan' to 'Ela veezha poonchira': Cinematographer Manesh Madhavan loves to work across genres

Pooja Nair By

Online Desk

CHENNAI: Manesh Madhavan is elated. He won the Kerala state best cinematographer award for the film "Ela veezha poonchira" for the year 2022. This is Manesh's second state award. He won it for his debut movie "Aeden" in 2017.

"I call Manesh a 'thinking cinematographer' and I'm always impressed with his dedication and hard work", says director Joshy Joseph whose 2009 documentary "While gods took to dancing" was based on Manipur rights activist Irom Sharmila. Manesh had worked in Joseph's "A Poet a City and a Footballer."

Born in a family which had no connection with film industry, in Kochi, Manesh was hooked to cinema from an early age. The works of best ciematographers inspired him to enroll himself in the Pune Film Institute after completing his post-graduation course in journalism.

His film career took off in 2017 with the release of Sanju Surendran's "Aeden." This success, along with his work in the movie "Joseph," became a turning point in his career. He also credited his collaboration with screenwriter Shahi Kabir for his innovative camera work in "Ela veezha poonchira," a film that earned him accolades and awards.

He says he faced challenges related to the location and climate during the shoot. He emphasized the importance of teamwork and credited the cohesive effort of the crew for the movie's success.

When asked about his preference for movie genres, Manesh revealed that he enjoys exploring different types of films rather than sticking to one genre. He also expressed his interest in working across different language industries, not limiting himself to Malayalam alone.

As evidence of his versatility, he has made a name for himself in Hindi, English, and Bengali films, with notable works like "Aadmi Ki Aurat Aur Anya Kahaniya," "Afterglow," "Wonder Women," "Padmini," "19(1)(A)," "Samarpanam," "A Poet a City and a Footballer," among others.

Manesh rates the French cinematographer, Bruno Delbonnel, who worked in films including Amélie (2001), A Very Long Engagement (2004) and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), as one of his favourites.

Having left an indelible mark on the film industry over seven years, Manesh's meticulous attention to detail and ability to breathe life into a director's vision has led to an impressive filmography spanning various genres. His work has been recognized at several film festivals, showcasing his immense talent on both regional and international platforms.

Joshy Joseph said that he is excited and looking forward to work with him.

Manesh is now eagerly awaiting the release of his next project, a comedy family entertainer in Malayalam. Each new venture continues to showcase his unmatched ability to redefine visual storytelling,

Manesh Madhavan's journey from a passionate artist to an award-winning cinematographer stands as a testament to the dedication and profound impact of visual storytelling. His ability to evoke emotions through his lens makes him an invaluable asset to cinema, where every frame takes on a magical hue and leaves an enduring cinematic experience.

