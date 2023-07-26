Dhyan Sreenivasan’s 'Jailer' to release on August 10

Home Entertainment Malayalam

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of the Malayalam film Jailer, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer is slated for a worldwide release on August 10. Meanwhile, the makers of the Malayalam film Jailer, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, have also confirmed the release on the same day. It will perhaps be the first such instance of two films with the same title getting released simultaneously in Kerala.

Earlier, the makers of the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer had requested Sun Pictures, the banner backing the Rajinikanth film, to consider changing the title. However, the latter refused to entertain the request and filed a case in the Madras High Court regarding the same. In response, Sakkir Madathil, the director of Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Jailer, filed a counter-petition and its hearing is scheduled for August 2.

While Rajinikanth’s Jailer, directed by Nelson, is a star-studded action film, the Malayalam film is a period drama set during the 50s and revolves around a jailer staying in a bungalow with five notorious criminals and his attempts to try an experiment with them.

