Malayalam film 'Corona Dhavan' gets a release date

By Express News Service

Corona Dhavan, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Lukman Avaran and Sreenath Bhasi, is set to hit the theatres on August 4. The film is directed by debutant CC.

Billed to be a full-on entertainer, the film is set in a village called Aanathadam, where the lives of a bunch of alcoholics turn upside down with the outbreak of Covid-19. The earlier released trailer depicts the hardships faced by Malayalis during the lockdown.

The film also stars an ensemble cast including Sruthy Jayan, Johny Antony, Sarath Sabha, Irshad Ali, Bitto, Sruthy Jayan, Seema G Nair, Unni Nair, Sinoj Angamaly, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijilesh, Anish Gopal, Sunil Sukhada, and Sivaji Guruvayoor among others.

Penned by Janeesh Jayanandan, the technical team of Corona Dhavan includes cinematographer Janeesh Jayanandan, editor Ajeesh Anand, and music composer Rijo Joseph. The film is backed by James and Jerome under the banner of James & Jerome Productions and co-produced by Arun Purakkal, Vinod Prasannan, and Reji Mathews.

