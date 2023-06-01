Home Entertainment Malayalam

Trailer of Rajisha-Priya Prakash’s Kolla promises gripping heist thriller

Rajisha Vijayan and Priya Prakash Varrier are headlining a new film titled Kolla. Suraj Varma is directing the film, trailer for which was released recently. 

By Express News Service

It begins with introducing Rajisha and Priya as two enterprising young women who open their own beauty parlour in a village they recently moved to. Things get racy when a bank in the same building gets robbed. The two women naturally become the suspects.

Vinay Forrt plays the investigating officer, while music director Shaan Rahman, in his acting debut, plays his superior. From the trailer, it looks like a gripping heist film with a whodunnit angle. Shebin Benson, Prashanth Alexander, Prem Prakash, Alencier Ley and Jeo Baby are also part of the cast.

The film has its story by Bobby-Sanjay, while its screenplay is written by Jasim Jalal and Nelson Joseph. Cinematographer Rajavel Mohan, editor Arju Benn and composer Shaan Rahman are also part of the technical team. Produced by KV Rajeesh, Kolla is set to hit screens on June 9.
 

