Noted Malayalam film, theatre actor Poojappura Ravi passes away at 86

The veteran star made his film debut through ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ in 1962, and was last seen in the 2016 Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Guppy’.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam movie and theatre actor Poojappura Ravi alias M Raveendran Nair (86) breathed his last at Marayoor in Idukki on Sunday. 

Ravi, who made his mark with comedy and character roles, acted in almost 800 movies and 4,000 plays. The veteran star made his film debut through ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ in 1962, and was last seen in the 2016 Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Guppy’.

He is known for his roles in movies like 'Poochakkoru Mookuthi', 'Odaruthammava Aalariyam', 'Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu', 'Kallan Kappalil Thanne', 'Mutharamkunnu PO', 'Kadathanadan Ambady', 'Dilliwala Rajakumaran', 'Love in Singapore', 'Ormakal Marikkumo', 'Manjadi Kuru', and so on.

The actor was noted in many of Priyadarshan's comedy movies in the 1980s.

Ravi, a native of Poojappura, was active in the cultural sphere in the state capital until recently. He shifted to his daughter's house in Marayoor after his health deteriorated. His wife, Thankamma, had predeceased him. 

Ravi started his acting career when he was a student in Class VII. He got an opportunity to act in a radio drama in Akashavani. Later, he became an active presence in the Balalokam drama series in Akashavani. 

Ravi then joined the Kalanilayam drama troupe in Thiruvananthapuram. He got his first break in movies with 'Ammini Ammavan', directed by Hariharan in 1976. Noted scenarist Jagathy NK Achari was his mentor.

He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi and son Harikumar.

