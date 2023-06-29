Biju Menon-Suraj’s next is a humorous entertainer

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the first look release of Nadanna Sambavam, the second feature of Maradona-fame Vishnu Narayan. Starring Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film sees Vishnu entering the humour territory after directing Tovino in a thriller in his maiden attempt.

Speaking to Cinema Express, he describes it as a “humorous entertainer with elements of satire and dark humour.” The team is currently engaged in post-production. “The shooting has been completed along with the dubbing process,” says Vishnu.

Nadanna Sambavam also features Shruti Ramachandran, Johny Antony, Lijomol Jose and Sudhi Koppa in principal roles. Rajesh Gopinadhan, known for films like Kali and Djinn, wrote the script.

Speaking of Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s presence in the film, Vishnu says, “Both actors get equal importance in the film as performers. Their stardom doesn’t overshadow their work in this film. It’s a breezy story set in an urban backdrop that people can watch with a smile.”

Shot by Manesh Madhavan and edited by Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John, Nadanna Sambavam has Ernakulam and Thrissur as the principal locations. Produced by Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Anup Kannan and Renu under the banner Anup Kannan Stories, the film has Ankit Menon on the music and background score, with lyrics by Suhail Koya. Indhulal Kaveed (Por Thozhil) handled the art department, while Sreejith Sreenivasan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) designed the sound.

We had earlier reported about the first look release of Nadanna Sambavam, the second feature of Maradona-fame Vishnu Narayan. Starring Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the film sees Vishnu entering the humour territory after directing Tovino in a thriller in his maiden attempt. Speaking to Cinema Express, he describes it as a “humorous entertainer with elements of satire and dark humour.” The team is currently engaged in post-production. “The shooting has been completed along with the dubbing process,” says Vishnu. Nadanna Sambavam also features Shruti Ramachandran, Johny Antony, Lijomol Jose and Sudhi Koppa in principal roles. Rajesh Gopinadhan, known for films like Kali and Djinn, wrote the script.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking of Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s presence in the film, Vishnu says, “Both actors get equal importance in the film as performers. Their stardom doesn’t overshadow their work in this film. It’s a breezy story set in an urban backdrop that people can watch with a smile.” Shot by Manesh Madhavan and edited by Saiju Sreedharan and Toby John, Nadanna Sambavam has Ernakulam and Thrissur as the principal locations. Produced by Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Anup Kannan and Renu under the banner Anup Kannan Stories, the film has Ankit Menon on the music and background score, with lyrics by Suhail Koya. Indhulal Kaveed (Por Thozhil) handled the art department, while Sreejith Sreenivasan (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) designed the sound.