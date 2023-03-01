Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Thuramukham' to release on March 10

A still from Thuramukham. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about the makers of the long-delayed Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramukham eyeing a March release. On Tuesday, they officially announced March 10 as the release date. The film, which was entangled in financial troubles for long, has been picked up by leading producer-distributor Listin Stephen, whose banner Magic Frames will be presenting it. 

Directed by Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham is a period film based on KM Chidambaram’s play of the same name. The playwright’s son Gopan Chidambaram is scripting the film, which chronicles a tumultuous era in Kerala history. 

As per the makers, the film’s timeline is set between the 1920s to the early 60s and showcases the struggles of the workers in the Kochi harbour and their protests against corrupt bosses. It also attempts to document the infamous ‘Chappa’ system practised at the Mattancherry harbour, wherein labourers were forced to fight one another for copper tokens entitling them to work.

Nivin Pauly plays the lead character named Mattanchery Moidu in the film. Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Ashokan, Sudev Nair and Poornima Indrajith also star in it. Besides directing, Rajeev Ravi is also handling the film’s cinematography. B Ajithkumar is the editor, and music is by K and Shahabaz Aman.

