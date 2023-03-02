Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Christy' to stream soon on SonyLIV

Christy, directed by debutant Alvin Henry, hit the screens on February 17. The streamer is expected to announce the digital premiere date soon.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Christy’s to stream soon on SonyLIV.

Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Christy’s to stream soon on SonyLIV. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Christy’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been picked by SonyLIV. The streamer is expected to announce the digital premiere date soon.

Christy, directed by debutant Alvin Henry, hit the screens on February 17. The film follows the story of Roy, a teenager falling in love with Christy, an older woman in his neighbourhood.

The story is written by director Alvin, while the screenplay is penned by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan. Upon its theatre release, the film met with mixed response and had a lukewarm run at the box office. 

Apart from Mathew and Malavika, Christy also stars Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, Savithri Sreedharan, and Veena Nair. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, and Govind Vasantha is the composer. 

The film is produced by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christy Mathew Thomas Malavika Mohanan SonyLIV
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp