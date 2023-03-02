'Christy' to stream soon on SonyLIV

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Christy’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been picked by SonyLIV. The streamer is expected to announce the digital premiere date soon.

Christy, directed by debutant Alvin Henry, hit the screens on February 17. The film follows the story of Roy, a teenager falling in love with Christy, an older woman in his neighbourhood.

The story is written by director Alvin, while the screenplay is penned by acclaimed Malayalam authors Benyamin and G Indugopan. Upon its theatre release, the film met with mixed response and had a lukewarm run at the box office.

Apart from Mathew and Malavika, Christy also stars Joy Mathew, Vineeth Viswam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, Savithri Sreedharan, and Veena Nair. Anend C Chandran is the director of photography, and Govind Vasantha is the composer.

The film is produced by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan under the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

