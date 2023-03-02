Home Entertainment Malayalam

'King of Kotha' to conclude with North Indian schedule

It was only recently that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha announced the wrapping up of the Karaikudi schedule.

It was only recently that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha announced the wrapping up of the Karaikudi schedule. Major portions of the film were shot in this leg of shoot that went on for 95 days.

We hear that a brief schedule still remains for the entire completion of shoot. After the ongoing break, the team will be heading to North India for the final lap, which is expected to last around 10 days.

King of Kotha is directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Scripted by Porinju Mariam Jose-fame Abhilash N Chandran, the film is a gangster drama spanning different timelines. Aishwarya Lekshmi is paired with Dulquer in the film.

The cast also includes Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh and Sudhi Koppa. Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film, slated as an Onam 2023 release, will be out in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. 
 

