Mammootty-starrer 'Christopher' to stream on Prime Video

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Video on Monday announced the global streaming of superstar Mammootty-starrer Malayalam film "Christopher" on its platform from March 9.

Produced by RD Illuminations LLP, directed by Unnikrishnan B and written by Udaykrishnan, the film features a power-packed ensemble cast including Amala Paul, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vinay Rai, Shine Tom Chacko, Remya Suresh in pivotal roles.

The film will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs on the service.

The story follows Christopher, a vigilante cop who is forced to work outside the law when the system fails those who need it the most.

Working on 'Christopher' has been such an enriching experience - and sharing screen with such a wide range of talented actors.

Unnikrishnan B's vision and conviction towards the story is evident in every frame.

I think the story has a global resonance as well as contemporary relevance, those who have watched the film have empathized and related to the struggles of the protagonist.

I am delighted that with Prime Video, Christopher is going global and will reach a wider set of film fans across the world," the actor said in a statement.

The film's director said it was heartening to see the film enjoy a successful theatrical run.

"Each and every actor in the film has put in a lot of hard work and I am glad it has paid off well. I am now excited to present this film to audiences across 240 countries and territories through Prime Video, and eagerly await their reactions. I am sure that this thrilling crime-drama will keep the audience on the edge of their seats," the director said.

