Home Entertainment Malayalam

Iratta director’s next with SRK’s production house

The filmmaker, who was recently in Mumbai for discussions, has confirmed that he will start script works for a direct Hindi film soon.

Published: 09th March 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Rohit MG Krishnan's directorial debut, 'Iratta' starring Joju George.

Poster of Rohit MG Krishnan's directorial debut, 'Iratta' starring Joju George. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Rohit MG Krishnan, who made his directorial debut with the Joju George-starrer Iratta, is set to make his Bollywood debut under the production of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The filmmaker, who was recently in Mumbai for discussions, has confirmed that he will start script works for a direct Hindi film soon. Iratta, starring Joju George in a dual role, is the story of two twin brothers and their rivalry, which eventually culminate in a shocking ending.

Though the film garnered highly positive reviews upon its theatrical release, it didn’t perform well at the box office. It is only after its recent Netflix release that the film found more takers. Ever since it came out on the streaming platform, the response has been glorious, with people, including non-Malayalis, raving about Joju’s stunning performance and the haunting climax.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joju George Iratta Rohit MG Krishnan Bollywood debut Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp