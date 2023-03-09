Iratta director’s next with SRK’s production house

By Express News Service

Rohit MG Krishnan, who made his directorial debut with the Joju George-starrer Iratta, is set to make his Bollywood debut under the production of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The filmmaker, who was recently in Mumbai for discussions, has confirmed that he will start script works for a direct Hindi film soon. Iratta, starring Joju George in a dual role, is the story of two twin brothers and their rivalry, which eventually culminate in a shocking ending.

Though the film garnered highly positive reviews upon its theatrical release, it didn’t perform well at the box office. It is only after its recent Netflix release that the film found more takers. Ever since it came out on the streaming platform, the response has been glorious, with people, including non-Malayalis, raving about Joju’s stunning performance and the haunting climax.



