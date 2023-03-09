Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Kannur Squad': Mammootty wraps up Mumbai schedule

Mammootty and the team of his upcoming film Kannur Squad have been shooting in various locations in North India for the last few weeks.

The makers informed it by sharing a photo of Mammootty taking a selfie with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the backdrop.

By Express News Service

Mammootty and the team of his upcoming film Kannur Squad have been shooting in various locations in North India for the last few weeks. On Tuesday, they wrapped up the Mumbai schedule. The makers informed it by sharing a photo of Mammootty taking a selfie with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in the backdrop.

Kannur Squad is a crime drama which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj. Mammootty reportedly plays the role of an ASI in the film. Shabareesh Varma, Azeez Nedumangad, Rony David, Deepak Parambol, Sajin Cherukayil, and Gibin Gopinath are part of the supporting cast.

The film is written by Muhammed Shafi, who shares screenplay credits with actor Rony David. The technical crew includes composer Sushin Shyam, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and cinematographer Muhammed Rahil. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages.  

