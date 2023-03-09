Makers of 'Sulaikha Manzil' confirm Eid release

By Express News Service

After Thamaasha and Bheemante Vazhi, director Ashraf Hamza is next helming a film titled Sulaikha Manzil. It is produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Subeesh Kannanchery, and Sameer Karat. The makers shared its second look on Tuesday and confirmed it as an Eid release.

Sulaikha Manzil stars Lukman and Anarkali Marikar as the leads. The cast also includes Ganapathi, Shabreesh Varma, Mamukkoya, Jolly Chirayath, Amalda Liz, Dipa Thomas, Adhri Joe, Archana Padmini, and Nirmal Palazhi, among others.

Earlier, while speaking to Cinema Express, Ashraf said the film revolves around a Muslim wedding in Malabar. “It’s a love story-one that occurs between the time of fixing the function and D-day.

And since two families are involved, naturally, it swirls around the emotions and fun spawned by the narrative. It’s a character-driven family drama with a celebratory mood.”

Noufal Abdullah handles the editing, Kannan Patteri the cinematography. Vishnu Vijay is composing the music.

