Fahadh Faasil’s next with 'Romancham' director rolls

While it is said that the film has been titled Avesham, the makers are yet to confirm officially.

Published: 10th March 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Fahadh Faasil starring in Romancham director Jithu Madhavan’s next film. Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim are jointly backing the project, which got launched today in Bangalore. Billed as a campus-based entertainer, this upcoming film will have Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer and Sushin Shyam as the composer. While it is said that the film has been titled Avesham, the makers are yet to confirm officially.

Jithu, who started off his filmmaking career as an assistant to director John Paul George in Guppy and Ambili, made his directorial debut with the horror-comedy, Romancham. The film, which has John and Sushin as the producers, is enjoying a blockbuster run in theatres. Hitting screens on February 3 after multiple delays, the film opened to a thundering response as it found widespread acceptance among the youth audience. 

Made on a modest budget, it is reportedly one of the most profitable Malayalam films in recent times.
We hear that Jithu had signed Fahadh Faasil for his second film even before the release of Romancham. It is not yet known when the actor will start shooting for the film. He is currently busy shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, with a few other projects lined up. In Malayalam, his next release will be Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum, directed by Akhil Sathyan. 

He also has Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan and the multilingual film Dhoomam coming up. Sudheesh Sankar’s Hanuman Gear and editor Noufal Abdullah’s directorial debut are his other confirmed projects.

