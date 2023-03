By Express News Service

Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Jaffer Idukki are set to play the lead roles in a new film titled Chattuli.

It is scripted by Jayesh Mynagapally and directed by Raaj Babu. Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizy and Sujan Kumar are jointly backing the film.

Chattuli has Pramod K Pillai as the cinematographer and Ayoob Khan as the editor. Bijibal and Justin Philipos are music composers.

More details regarding the project are awaited.

Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Jaffer Idukki are set to play the lead roles in a new film titled Chattuli. It is scripted by Jayesh Mynagapally and directed by Raaj Babu. Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizy and Sujan Kumar are jointly backing the film. Chattuli has Pramod K Pillai as the cinematographer and Ayoob Khan as the editor. Bijibal and Justin Philipos are music composers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); More details regarding the project are awaited.