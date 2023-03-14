Home Entertainment Malayalam

Saiju Kurup’s next is Pappachan Olivilanu

Written and directed by Sinto Sunny, the first look poster showcases Saiju Kurup holding a rabbit in his right hand with a shotgun and coir hanging on his left and right shoulders. 

A poster from the movie Pappachan Olivilanu . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The makers of actor Saiju Kurup’s next Pappachan Olivilanu released the film’s first look poster on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. 

Billed as a family entertainer, Pappachan Olivilanu is bankrolled by Thomas Thiruvalla under the banner of Thomas Thiruvalla Films and co-produced by Vinod Shornur. The film has music composed by Ouseppachan, and the technical team consists of Sreejith Nair behind the camera and Rathin Radhakrishnan at the editing table. 

Meanwhile, Saiju Kurup was last seen in Adithyan Chandrashekar’s Enkilum Chandrike along with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph. Saiju Kurup’s next outing will be Aniesh Upasana’s Janaki Jaane opposite Navya Nair. The actor also has an exciting lineup of films, including Pallotti and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. 

