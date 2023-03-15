'Vellari Pattanam' targets March 24 release

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Soubin Shahir and Manju Warrier’s Vellari Pattanam was censored with a U certificate. The latest update is that the film will hit the theatres on March 24.

Directed by Mahesh Vettiyar, Vellari Pattanam is said to be a family entertainer film laced with humour with a social satire set in the contemporary era.

Sarath Krishna, along with the director himself, scripted the film. Apart from Soubin and Manju, the film’s other cast includes Shabareesh Varma, Kottayam Ramesh, Salim Kumar and Suresh Krishna.

Produced by full-on studios, Vellari Pattanam has music by Sachin Shankor or Mannath. The technical crew of the film consist of Alex J Pulickal, handling the cinematography, and Appu. N. Bhattathiri at the editing table.

