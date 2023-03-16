First look of VK Prakash’s Live out

Home Entertainment Malayalam

As per the makers, Live deals with a relevant issue that hasn’t been explored much in Malayalam cinema before. 

We had earlier reported about VK Prakash helming a social thriller titled Live. It stars Mamta Mohandas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Soubin Shahir, and Shine Tom Chacko as the leads. On Wednesday, the makers released its first look featuring all four lead actors.

As per the makers, Live deals with a relevant issue that hasn’t been explored much in Malayalam cinema before. It is scripted by S Suresh Babu, who also penned VK Prakash’s last Malayalam film, Oruthee.      Live also stars Krishna Prabha, Reshmi Soman, Mukundan, Jayaraj Kozhikode, and Akksita.

It has Nikhil S Praveen as the cinematographer. Music is by Alphons Joseph, and edits are handled by Sunil S Pillai.  The film is produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar and distributed by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Along with the first look, the makers announced May 12 as the film’s release date.

