Malayalam Big Boss Season 4 winner Dilsha to debut in 'Oh Cinderella'

Express News Service

Dilsha Prasannan, who is renowned for being the first female to win the Big Boss title in Malayalam, is making her acting debut with Anoop Menon in the feature film Oh Cinderella. Presented by Anoop Menon stories, the film also stars Aju Varghese in a prominent role.

Taking to Instagram, Dilsha wrote a note of gratitude, “So here I am announcing my debut movie Oh Cinderella. I thank God for everything. And thank you, Mahadevan Thambi Ettan, for welcoming me into this industry. Thank you, Anoop Etta, for this beautiful opening.Thank you for trusting and guiding me. You’re such a wonderful human. Thank you all. We need all your support.”

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Anoop Menon’s last outing was Jeethu Joseph’s directorial Kooman, and the actor has various films lined up for release, including Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari and Thimingala Vetta.

