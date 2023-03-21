Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam Big Boss Season 4 winner Dilsha to debut in 'Oh Cinderella'

Dilsha Prasannan, who is renowned for being the first female to win the Big Boss title in Malayalam, is making her acting debut with Anoop Menon in the feature film Oh Cinderella.

Published: 21st March 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Dilsha Prasannan

By Express News Service

Dilsha Prasannan, who is renowned for being the first female to win the Big Boss title in Malayalam, is making her acting debut with Anoop Menon in the feature film Oh Cinderella. Presented by Anoop Menon stories, the film also stars Aju Varghese in a prominent role. 

Taking to Instagram, Dilsha wrote a note of gratitude, “So here I am announcing my debut movie Oh Cinderella. I thank God for everything. And thank you, Mahadevan Thambi Ettan, for welcoming me into this industry. Thank you, Anoop Etta, for this beautiful opening.Thank you for trusting and guiding me. You’re such a wonderful human. Thank you all. We need all your support.” 

Further details about the film are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Anoop Menon’s last outing was Jeethu Joseph’s directorial Kooman, and the actor has various films lined up for release, including Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari and Thimingala Vetta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilsha Prasannan Oh Cinderella
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp