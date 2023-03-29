Home Entertainment Malayalam

KS Chithra records song for 'Kaathal'

Composed by Mathews Pulickal, the song has lyrics by Anvar Ali. The makers are currently busy with the final set of post-production works.

Published: 29th March 2023

Indian playback singer and Carnatic musician, KS Chithra. (Photo | YouTube)

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

The Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal is gearing up for release. The makers are currently busy with the final set of post-production works.

Recently, KS Chithra recorded a song for the film. Composed by Mathews Pulickal, the song has lyrics by Anvar Ali.

Kaathal stars Mammootty and Jyotika in the lead roles. The latter is making her comeback to Malayalam cinema after over a decade. Her last Malayalam release was TK Rajeev Kumar's Seetha Kalyanam (2009).

Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria have scripted Kaathal, which also stars Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku and Josi Sijo.

On the technical front, Jeo Baby has retained the same set of technicians from his acclaimed film, The Great Indian Kitchen. It includes music director Mathews Pulickal, cinematographer Salu K Thomas, and editor Francis Louis.

