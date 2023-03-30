Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suraj Venjaramoodu is back to comedy in 'Madanolsavam'

The teaser of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s upcoming release Madanolsavam dropped on Wednesday.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s upcoming release Madanolsavam dropped on Wednesday. The film is directed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, a former associate of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The latter is scripting the film based on a short story by E Santhosh Kumar. From the teaser, it looks like a fun family entertainer. It will be refreshing to see Suraj in a full-length comedy role after a long time.

Apart from Suraj, Madanolsavam also stars Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, and Bhama Arun. Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan in charge of the edits. Christo Xavier is the music director. The film, backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films, is scheduled for Vishu release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suraj Venjaramoodu Madanolsavam
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp