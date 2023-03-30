Suraj Venjaramoodu is back to comedy in 'Madanolsavam'

By Express News Service

The teaser of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s upcoming release Madanolsavam dropped on Wednesday. The film is directed by debutant Sudheesh Gopinath, a former associate of Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The latter is scripting the film based on a short story by E Santhosh Kumar. From the teaser, it looks like a fun family entertainer. It will be refreshing to see Suraj in a full-length comedy role after a long time.

Apart from Suraj, Madanolsavam also stars Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, and Bhama Arun. Shehnad Jelal is handling the camera, with Vivek Harshan in charge of the edits. Christo Xavier is the music director. The film, backed by Ajith Vinayaka Films, is scheduled for Vishu release.

