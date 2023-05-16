Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly to reunite with director Jude Anthany Joseph

Actor Nivin Pauly to collaborate with director Jude Anthanny Joseph for an upcoming film. Nivin Pauly announced the news through his Instagram handle.

Actor Nivin Pauly to collaborate with director Jude Anthanny Joseph for an upcoming film. Nivin Pauly announced the news through his Instagram handle. Nivin and Jude first collaborated in the 2014 film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana. The film also marked Jude’s directorial debut.

Sharing a selfie with Jude, Nivin wrote a caption in Malayalam that read,“Reunited again.”  Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly was last seen in Rajiv Ravi’s Thuramukham. The actor has a slew of films lined up, including Haneef Adeni’s tentatively titled NP42, Vinay Govind’s Thaaram and another with Dijo Jose Antony. 

He will also be seen in Ram’s Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and an untitled project with debutant Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan. Jude Anthany Joseph’s latest film, 2018, has been minting big at the box office since its release on May 5.

Based on the Kerala floods 2018, has taken a massive opening and is expected to continue its blockbuster run in the coming days. Meanwhile, Jude is in discussions for a couple of other projects, one with Mohanlal as well. 

