Mahima Nambiar joins Ranjith Sankar movie 'Jai Ganesh'

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Mahima Nambiar

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Unni Mukundan and director Ranjith Sankar joining hands for Jai Ganesha, a rumoured superhero film. The latest addition to the cast is Mahima Nambiar, who was last seen in a prominent role in RDX.

Jai Ganesha, according to the makers, is “an extremely demanding script that traverses between reality and imagination.” Chandru Selvaraj, who shot Mahaveeryar and Madhura Manohara Moham, will handle the film’s cinematography and Sankar Sharma has been assigned as the composer.

Jai Ganesha, co-produced by Unni Mukundan Films and Ranjith Sankar’s Dreams N Beyond, is set to be launched on November 9 with a customary pooja ceremony.

