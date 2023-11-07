Home Entertainment Malayalam

Production commences for 'Nunakuzhi', Jeethu Joseph’s next with Basil Joseph

The film’s technical team has editor Vinayak VS and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, who both are regulars in Jeethu’s films lately.

Published: 07th November 2023

'Nunakuzhi' team

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Basil Joseph starring in Jeethu Joseph’s next, Nunakuzhi. The film got launched on Monday with a pooja function. 

It marks Jeethu’s reunion with script writer KR Krishna Kumar after 12th Man and Kooman. Nunakuzhi, which according to the makers “leans towards dark humour”, also stars Grace Antony, Swasika, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, and Aju Varghese.

The film’s technical team has editor Vinayak VS and cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, who both are regulars in Jeethu’s films lately. Saregama and Vintage Films are presenting this venture backed by the Yoodlee banner.

Jeethu also has the Mohanlal-starrer Neru gearing up for release. A legal thriller, the film is set to hit screens on December 21. Meanwhile, Basil, a busy actor these days, is also part of upcoming films like Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Varshangalkku Shesham and Vaazha.

