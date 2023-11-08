Asif Ali’s Tiki Taka begins

Home Entertainment Malayalam

By Express News Service

Asif Ali’s Tiki Taka, which marks his reunion with director Rohith VS after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Ibilis, has gone on floors. Reportedly an action film, it is written by Yadhu Pushkaran, Niyog and Firoz Najeeb.

Rohith VS

In an earlier conversation with us about the film, Asif Ali said, “So far, I haven’t played characters that needed any physical transformation, but for Tiki Taka, I’m shedding some weight. It’s a unique Sherlocks Holmes-kind of film.”

Tiki Taka also stars Lukman Avaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naslen, Sanchana Natarajan, Harisree Asokan and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. The technical crew consists of debutant cinematographer Sony Seban, composer Dawn Vincent and editor Chaman Chakko. 

The film is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production in association with Adventures company.

