First schedule of 'Varshangalkku Shesham' completed
Earlier, we had reported that an ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dhyan Sreenivasan would be teaming up for Vineeth Sreenivasan’s next directorial, Varshangalkku Shesham. It has now been learned that the film’s first schedule has been completed after 23 days of shooting, starting from October 27.
Ever since its announcement, the film has been generating massive hype because of its star-studded cast. Varshangalkku Shesham also stars Neeta Pillai, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Nikhil Nair, Arjun Lal and Shaan Rahman. It is to be noted that apart from scripting and directing, Vineeth also stars in the film.
Visakh Subramaniam, who previously produced Vineeth’s Hridayam, is backing Varshangalkku Shesham. The film is expected to release in April next year.