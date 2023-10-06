Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal-Prithviraj film Empuraan starts rolling

Along with Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Empuraan will also see actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their roles from Lucifer.

Published: 06th October 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 03:15 PM

Empuraan is jointly backed by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions.

By Express News Service

Empuraan, the second part of Lucifer, started rolling on Thursday. The customary pooja ceremony was attended by all the core team members, including lead actor Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and scriptwriter Murali Gopy. The film is jointly backed by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the latter’s Malayalam debut.

Along with Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Empuraan will also see actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran reprising their roles from Lucifer. The same technical crew has also been retained, which includes cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, composer Deepak Dev, and action choreographer Stunt Silva.

Empuraan’s shooting was supposed to begin in August, but an unexpected injury to Prithviraj during the filming of Vilayath Buddha forced a change in plans. The film, mounted on a grand scale, would be shot in various locations across India and in foreign countries.

TAGS
Mohanlal Prithviraj Sukumaran Lucifer

