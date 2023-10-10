Kalidas Jayaram’s bilingual film 'Rajni' to hit screens in Nov 2023

By Express News Service

Earlier, we had reported that actor Kalidas Jayaram would be headlining an upcoming bilingual film titled Rajni in Malayalam and Aval Peyar Rajni in Tamil.

It has now been learned that the film will hit the theatres in November. An exact date is still to be announced.

Billed as a thriller, the upcoming film is directed by Vinil Scariah.

In an earlier conversation with CE, the director said, “Considering how the audience expects mind-boggling twists and unexpected turns from a thriller, especially in the final act, I am skeptical about calling Aval Peyar Rajni a thriller. Obviously, you can expect twists, but you do not have to wait till the climax though. I will label the film as a drama thriller,” shares Vinil.

Aval Peyar Rajni also stars Namitha Pramod, Reba Monica John, and Saiju Kurup. Ashwin Kkumar, Karunakaran, and Shaun Romy.

Vinil Scariah Varghese has scripted the film with Tamil dialogues by David K Rajan and Malayalam dialogues by Vincent Vadakkan, who penned the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Trance.

RR Vishnu is the cinematographer, and Deepu Joseph handles the edits.

The bilingual, produced by Sreejith KS and Blessy Sreejith’s Navarasa Films, has music by the band 4 Musics.

