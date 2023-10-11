Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' director Vipin Das to script, produce 'Vaazha'

Vaazha’s lead cast comprises a bunch of young talents who got noticed through their videos on social media.

Published: 11th October 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Director Vipin Das

Director Vipin Das

By Express News Service

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das is turning producer and writer for Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys, a new film which got launched on Tuesday.

It is directed by Anand Menen, who made his debut with Gauthamante Radham. Vipin Das’ banner WBTS Productions is producing the film in association with Imagin Cinemas, headed by Harris Desom, PB Anish and Adarsh Narayan.

Vaazha’s lead cast comprises a bunch of young talents who got noticed through their videos on social media.

It includes Saaf Bros, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, Alan bin Siraj, Anuraj OB, Anu, and Joemon Jyothir. Romancham-fame Siju Sunny, Azees Nedumangadu, Kottayam Nazeer, and Noby Marcose are some of the familiar names in the cast.

Vipin Das’ next directorial is Guruvayur Ambala Nadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph as the leads.

The film’s shoot is currently put on hold due to Prithviraj’s busy schedule.

The director is also in talks to helm the Hindi version of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey with Dangal-fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaazha Vipin Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp