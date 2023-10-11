'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' director Vipin Das to script, produce 'Vaazha'

By Express News Service

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das is turning producer and writer for Vaazha - Biopic of a Billion Boys, a new film which got launched on Tuesday.

It is directed by Anand Menen, who made his debut with Gauthamante Radham. Vipin Das’ banner WBTS Productions is producing the film in association with Imagin Cinemas, headed by Harris Desom, PB Anish and Adarsh Narayan.

Vaazha’s lead cast comprises a bunch of young talents who got noticed through their videos on social media.

It includes Saaf Bros, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, Alan bin Siraj, Anuraj OB, Anu, and Joemon Jyothir. Romancham-fame Siju Sunny, Azees Nedumangadu, Kottayam Nazeer, and Noby Marcose are some of the familiar names in the cast.

Vipin Das’ next directorial is Guruvayur Ambala Nadayil, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph as the leads.

The film’s shoot is currently put on hold due to Prithviraj’s busy schedule.

The director is also in talks to helm the Hindi version of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey with Dangal-fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.

