Film and TV actor Renjusha Menon found dead in Thiruvananthapuram apartment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular Malayalam television and cinema actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her apartment at Kariyam in Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning at around 10:45 am. She was 36.

Renjusha has starred in almost 22 television serials like Sthree, Nizhalattam, Magalude Amma, and Balamani on vernacular entertainment channels. She has also worked as a line producer in television serials.

The actor was also part of several Malayalam movies, including Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and Karyasthan.

A native of Kochi, Renjusha had been living in her rented apartment at Kariyam with her husband, Manoj, who is also an actor, for several years.

She was reportedly having financial difficulties.

Sreekaryam police have registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

