Home Entertainment Malayalam

Film and TV actor Renjusha Menon found dead in Thiruvananthapuram apartment

Renjusha has starred in almost 22 television serials on vernacular entertainment channels. She has also worked as a line producer in television serials.

Published: 30th October 2023 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Renjusha Menon

Actor Renjusha Menon (Instagram)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular Malayalam television and cinema actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her apartment at Kariyam in Sreekaryam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning at around 10:45 am. She was 36.

Renjusha has starred in almost 22 television serials like Sthree, Nizhalattam, Magalude Amma, and Balamani on vernacular entertainment channels. She has also worked as a line producer in television serials.

The actor was also part of several Malayalam movies, including Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and Karyasthan.

A native of Kochi, Renjusha had been living in her rented apartment at Kariyam with her husband, Manoj, who is also an actor, for several years. 

She was reportedly having financial difficulties.

Sreekaryam police have registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renjusha Menon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp