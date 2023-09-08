Mandira Bedi joins the cast of 'Identity'

By Express News Service

Actor-television host Mandira Bedi is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha as the leads.

It is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who last made Forensic. In his social media post welcoming Mandira to the team, Akhil mentioned that it’s a powerful character that demands a powerful performer like her.

Identity, billed as an action-heavy film, also marks the Malayalam debut of Vinay Rai, who is predominantly seen in Tamil films. Earlier in a conversation with us, Akhil had hinted that the film will feature many prominent actors from other languages.

Ragam Movies and Raju Malliath are backing the film in association with Century Kochumon. 2018-fame Akhil George is the cinematographer for the film, which has been planned to be shot across Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

