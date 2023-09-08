Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mandira Bedi joins the cast of 'Identity'

Earlier in a conversation with us, Akhil had hinted that the film will feature many prominent actors from other languages.

Published: 08th September 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

Actor-television host Mandira Bedi is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema with Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha as the leads.

It is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who last made Forensic. In his social media post welcoming Mandira to the team, Akhil mentioned that it’s a powerful character that demands a powerful performer like her.

Identity, billed as an action-heavy film, also marks the Malayalam debut of Vinay Rai, who is predominantly seen in Tamil films.

Ragam Movies and Raju Malliath are backing the film in association with Century Kochumon. 2018-fame Akhil George is the cinematographer for the film, which has been planned to be shot across Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

