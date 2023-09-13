Tigger from new 'Winnie the Pooh' sequel gets first look

By Express News Service

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is getting a sequel, and this time, Pooh and Piglet’s friend Tigger is getting in on the gory action.

The horror reimagining of AA Milne’s children’s stories traumatized audiences in large part due to their nostalgic connection to the Disney version of the character. However, if the first film didn’t haunt you enough, the sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 definitely will as the first images of Tigger have just been released.

The three images show Tigger from every horrifying angle possible. Two extreme close-ups for instance see blood gushing from Tigger’s mouth like he just took a bite out of his next Ill-fated victim. The final shot of Tigger gives us the full look of him as if he just mauled a prison to death.

Writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be “bigger and badder. The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count. However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the 100-acre wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!”

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 follows up the horror slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which saw a murderous Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet go on a bloodthirsty rampage after being abandoned by Christopher Robin.

The cast for the sequel includes Scott Chambers, Simon Callow, Ryan Olivia, Peter DeSourza-Frighoney, and Lewis Santon as Tigger himself. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is slated for release in February 2024.

