Tovino-Trisha thriller 'Identity' begins rolling

By Express News Service

As reported earlier, Tovino is reuniting with Forensic directors Akhil Paul and Anas Khan for Identity. The film’s shoot commenced on Tuesday in The LaLiT Golf and Spa Resort, Goa. Mandira Bedi, who is making her Malayalam debut, shot her portions on the opening day.

The makers are planning a 4-5 day long brief schedule in Goa after which they will be heading to Rajasthan and Coimbatore. Kochi, Mumbai and Kashmir are the other major locations.

Identity also stars Trisha, Vinay Rai, Shammy Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Archana Kavi. As per the makers, it’s an action-heavy film with potential for a pan-India reach. In a recent chat with us, Akhil Paul, one of the directors, also added that there are plans to turn it into a two-part project. Interestingly, Mandira Bedi’s character has been designed with a potential sequel in mind.

Century Films and Ragam Movies, are backing the film, which has 2018-fame Akhil George as the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko handling the edits. The team has also got two different stunt choreographers to handle the action sequences. The film has been planned to be shot in 120 days across a span of seven months.

