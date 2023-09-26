Dileesh, Dhyan to star in  Bibin Krishna’s 'Brocode'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Bibin Krishna, who debuted last year with the sleeper hit Twenty One Gms, an investigative thriller starring Anoop Menon and Leona Lishoy, is prepping his next feature. Titled Brocode, the film’s cast will feature Dileesh Pothan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Yog Japee, Chandhunadh, Anu Mohan, Anoop Menon, Baiju Santhosh, Gayathri Arun, Vidhu Prathap, Bhama Arun, and Jeeva Joseph.

Speaking to Cinema Express, Bibin says Brocode will see him venturing into a territory much farther from the one he visited in his relatively much darker debut. “Brocode will be a peppy, colourful entertainer with multiple story threads, all logically stitched. It has a strong story and narrative pattern, with something happening in each scene and details necessary for progressing the story. It will be content-rich and won’t be something made just for the sake of entertainment.”

Describing the film’s package as one with a “festival mood” with “5-6 songs and a couple of action sequences,” Bibin promises a colourful entertainer that’s “pleasing to the eye.” The presence of the above cast members, the former ad filmmaker adds, will bring value to it. “Every frame will have lots of people, and there is a reason for that, unlike doing everything as per a pre-determined package.”

The film will have Alby Antony handling the camera, Kiran Das editing it, and Rahul Raj composing the music and background score. Rinish KN, who produced Twenty One Gms under The Front Row Productions, is backing Brocode under the same banner.

